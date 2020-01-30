Shares of Procter & Gamble Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Household Products Industry (PG, SPB, CHD, CLX, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Procter & Gamble ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Spectrum Brands is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Clorox Co follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Procter & Gamble and will alert subscribers who have PG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.