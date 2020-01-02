Shares of Proassurance Cor Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (PRA, RLI, UVE, EIG, SAFT)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Proassurance Cor ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.1%. Following is Rli Corp with a future earnings growth of 0.5%. Universal Insura ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.2%.

Employers Holdin follows with a future earnings growth of 1.5%, and Safety Insurance rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Proassurance Cor and will alert subscribers who have PRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.