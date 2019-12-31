Shares of Primoris Service Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Construction & Engineering Industry (PRIM, DY, AMRC, MTZ, AEGN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Primoris Service ranks highest with a EPS growth of 152,857.1%. Following is Dycom Inds with a EPS growth of 58,148.1%. Ameresco Inc-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 50,000.0%.

Mastec Inc follows with a EPS growth of 39,921.9%, and Aegion Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 19,450.5%.

