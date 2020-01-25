Shares of Primerica Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRI, TMK, AFL, FFG, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Primerica Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Following is Torchmark Corp with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%. Aflac Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 10.6%. We continue to monitor Metlife Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.