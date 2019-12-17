Shares of Primerica Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRI, TMK, AFL, FFG, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Primerica Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.83. Following is Torchmark Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.08. Aflac Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.84.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.38, and Metlife Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.24.

