Shares of Primerica Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRI, CNO, LNC, FFG, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Primerica Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 2,490.0%. Cno Financial Gr is next with a EPS growth of 1,763.7%. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 826.3%.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a EPS growth of 493.8%, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 376.7%.

