Shares of Ppl Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Electric Utilities Industry (PPL, OGE, GNE, GXP, MGEE)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ppl Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $11.06. Following is Oge Energy Corp with a sales per share of $11.51. Genie Energy-B ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $12.07.
Great Plains Ene follows with a sales per share of $12.62, and Mge Energy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.27.
