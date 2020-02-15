MySmarTrend
Shares of Ppl Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Electric Utilities Industry (PPL, OGE, GNE, GXP, MGEE)

Sat, 02/15/2020
David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ppl Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $11.06. Oge Energy Corp is next with a sales per share of $11.51. Genie Energy-B ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $12.07.

Great Plains Ene follows with a sales per share of $12.62, and Mge Energy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.27.

