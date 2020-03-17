Shares of Power Integratio Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (POWI, MCHP, SWKS, INTC, QRVO)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Power Integratio ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.7%. Microchip Tech is next with a projected earnings growth of 8.8%. Skyworks Solutio ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.4%.

Intel Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.3%, and Qorvo Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 12.0%.

