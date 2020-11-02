MySmarTrend
Shares of Power Integratio Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (POWI , NVDA , SWKS , MCHP , CREE )

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 4:30am
By David Diaz

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Power Integratio (NASDAQ:POWI ) ranks first with a gain of 4.69%; Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.93%; and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.94%.

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) follows with a gain of 1.69% and Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nvidia Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $220.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Nvidia Corp have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor Nvidia Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

