Shares of Power Integratio Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (POWI , NVDA , SWKS , MCHP , CREE )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Power Integratio (NASDAQ:POWI ) ranks first with a gain of 4.69%; Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks second with a gain of 3.93%; and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.94%.

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) follows with a gain of 1.69% and Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

