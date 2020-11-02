Shares of Post Holdings In Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (POST , K , SJM , TSN , PPC )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Post Holdings In (NYSE:POST ) ranks first with a gain of 3.05%; Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) ranks second with a gain of 1.79%; and Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) ranks third with a gain of 1.48%.

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) follows with a gain of 1.43% and Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pilgrim'S Pride on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.18. Since that call, shares of Pilgrim'S Pride have fallen 9.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.