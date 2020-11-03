Shares of Pool Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Distributors Industry (POOL, CORE, GPC, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 47.53. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a a P/E ratio of 34.73. Genuine Parts Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Lkq Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.93, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.92.

