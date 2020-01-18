Shares of Polyone Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (POL, PAH, FTK, ASH, AXTA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Polyone Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -875.7%. Following is Platform Special with a ROE of -813.8%. Flotek Inds ranks third lowest with a ROE of -562.6%.
Ashland Global H follows with a ROE of -64.6%, and Axalta Coating S rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 317.0%.
