Shares of Polyone Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (POL, PAH, FTK, ASH, AXTA)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:20am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Polyone Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -875.7%. Following is Platform Special with a ROE of -813.8%. Flotek Inds ranks third lowest with a ROE of -562.6%.

Ashland Global H follows with a ROE of -64.6%, and Axalta Coating S rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 317.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Polyone Corp on December 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Polyone Corp have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor Polyone Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

