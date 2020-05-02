Shares of Polaris Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Leisure Products Industry (PII, BC, JOUT, HAS, VSTO)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Polaris Inds ranks highest with a sales per share of $88.52. Following is Brunswick Corp with a sales per share of $53.32. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $53.26.
Hasbro Inc follows with a sales per share of $40.62, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.40.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Polaris Inds and will alert subscribers who have PII in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share polaris inds brunswick corp johnson outdoo-a hasbro inc vista outdoor