Shares of Polaris Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Leisure Products Industry (PII, HAS, JAKK, NLS, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Following is Hasbro Inc with a an RPE of $940,000. Jakks Pacific ranks third highest with a an RPE of $855,000.

Nautilus Inc follows with a an RPE of $830,000, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $740,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Malibu Boats-A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Malibu Boats-A have risen 40.5%. We continue to monitor Malibu Boats-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.