Shares of Polaris Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Leisure Products Industry (PII, HAS, JAKK, NLS, MBUU)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Polaris Inds ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Following is Hasbro Inc with a an RPE of $940,000. Jakks Pacific ranks third highest with a an RPE of $855,000.
Nautilus Inc follows with a an RPE of $830,000, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $740,000.
