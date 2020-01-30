Shares of Pnm Resources Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (PNM , ES , PNW , PCG , XEL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) ranks first with a gain of 1.16%; Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks second with a gain of 1.01%; and Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) ranks third with a gain of 0.98%.

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG ) follows with a gain of 0.67% and Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.63%.

