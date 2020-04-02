Shares of Pnm Resources Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry (PNM, EIX, ALE, NEE, WR)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pnm Resources ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 11.5%. Following is Edison Intl with a future earnings growth of 10.7%. Allete Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 7.9%.

Nextera Energy follows with a future earnings growth of 7.9%, and Westar Energy In rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westar Energy In on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Westar Energy In have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Westar Energy In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.