Shares of Pnc Financial Se Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (PNC)

Pnc Financial Se shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 3.1% to $98.94. Today's volume of 3.5 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Pnc Financial Se has traded in a range of $79.41 to $161.79 and is now at $101.61, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.