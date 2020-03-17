Shares of Planet Fitness-A Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (PLNT)

Planet Fitness-A shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 20.4% to $30.90. Today's volume of 2.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Planet Fitness-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.77 and a 52-week low of $42.53 and are now trading -9% above that low price at $38.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.