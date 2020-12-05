Shares of Pioneer Natural Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (PXD)

The price of Pioneer Natural shares has climbed to $84.97 (a 0.6% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 3.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Pioneer Natural share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $159.01 and a 52-week low of $48.62 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $84.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.