Shares of Pier 1 Imports Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (PIR, HVT, KIRK, AAN, WSM)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Pier 1 Imports ranks lowest with a sales per share of $22.43. Haverty Furnitur is next with a sales per share of $38.62. Kirkland'S Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $39.69.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a sales per share of $49.55, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $61.97.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Williams-Sonoma on December 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Williams-Sonoma have risen 4.9%. We continue to monitor Williams-Sonoma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share Pier 1 Imports haverty furnitur :kirk kirkland's inc :aan aaron's inc Williams-Sonoma