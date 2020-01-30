Shares of Piedmont Offic-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry (PDM , DEI , PGRE , CUZ , VNO )

Below are the top five companies in the Office REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) ranks first with a gain of 0.90%; Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.87%; and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.28%.

Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ ) follows with a gain of 0.17% and Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.17%.

