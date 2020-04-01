Shares of Photronics Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PLAB, NANO, LRCX, VECO, RTEC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Photronics Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 89.5%. Nanometrics Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 82.4%. Lam Research ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 75.8%.

Veeco Instrument follows with a projected earnings growth of 55.8%, and Rudolph Technol rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 51.9%.

