Shares of Phillips 66 Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PSX , HFC , DK , VLO , PARR )

We looked at the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) ranks first with a gain of 17.16%; Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) ranks second with a gain of 16.56%; and Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks third with a gain of 16.50%.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) follows with a gain of 13.51% and Par Pacific Hold (NYSE:PARR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 13.50%.

