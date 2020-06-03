Shares of Pg&E Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (PCG , SO , AEP , PNW , ES )

Below are the top five companies in the Electric Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG ) ranks first with a loss of 0.33%; Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks second with a loss of 0.34%; and American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) ranks third with a loss of 1.03%.

Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) follows with a loss of 1.08% and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.12%.

