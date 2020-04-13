Shares of Pg&E Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (PCG , ES , DUK , PNM , NEE )

Below are the top five companies in the Electric Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG ) ranks first with a gain of 10.00%; Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks second with a gain of 8.10%; and Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) ranks third with a gain of 5.63%.

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) follows with a gain of 5.10% and Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.04%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pg&E Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pg&E Corp in search of a potential trend change.