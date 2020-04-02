Shares of Pfsweb Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (PFSW, SREV, EPAM, BAH, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pfsweb Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 200.0%. Servicesource In is next with a future earnings growth of 57.0%. Epam Systems Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Booz Allen Hamil follows with a future earnings growth of 22.7%, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 22.0%.

