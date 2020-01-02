Shares of Pfizer Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PFE, AGN, ENDP, JNJ, MRK)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pfizer Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.0%. Allergan Plc is next with a future earnings growth of 4.2%. Endo Internation ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.7%.

Johnson&Johnson follows with a future earnings growth of 5.7%, and Merck & Co rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.1%.

