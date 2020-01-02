Shares of Pepsico Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Soft Drinks Industry (PEP, KO, MNST, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pepsico Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.4%. Coca-Cola Co/The is next with a future earnings growth of 8.1%. Monster Beverage ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 12.9%.

Natl Beverage follows with a future earnings growth of 22.2%, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 26.1%.

