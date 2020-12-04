Shares of Pentair Plc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (PNR, GDI, CLC, DOV, ITW)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pentair Plc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -26.7%. Following is Gardner Denver Holdings Inc with a EBITDA growth of 5.9%. Clarcor Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%.

Dover Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.4%, and Illinois Tool Wo rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.3%.

