Shares of Pennymac Mortgag Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (PMT)

The price of Pennymac Mortgag shares has slipped to $6.72 (a 22.8% change) on heavy trading volume. About 1.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.2 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pennymac Mortgag have traded between a low of $7.61 and a high of $23.79 and are now at $8.70, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.