Shares of Penn Natl Gaming Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (PENN , SGMS , LVS , BYD , WYNN )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks first with a gain of 9.76%; Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.01%; and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.33%.
Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) follows with a gain of 2.29% and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.77%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Natl Gaming and will alert subscribers who have PENN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance penn natl gaming scientific gam-a Las Vegas Sands boyd gaming corp wynn resorts ltd