Shares of Penn Natl Gaming Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (PENN , SGMS , LVS , BYD , WYNN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks first with a gain of 9.76%; Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.01%; and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.33%.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) follows with a gain of 2.29% and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.77%.

