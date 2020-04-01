Shares of Penn Natl Gaming Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (PENN, GDEN, CHDN, IGT, EVRI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Penn Natl Gaming ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 169.4%. Following is Golden Entertain with a projected earnings growth of 143.4%. Churchill Downs ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 95.7%.

International Ga follows with a projected earnings growth of 76.3%, and Everi Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 60.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Natl Gaming and will alert subscribers who have PENN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.