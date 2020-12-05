Shares of Penn Natl Gaming Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (PENN)

Penn Natl Gaming's stock is down -0.3% to $18.72 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 9.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 9.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Penn Natl Gaming share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75 and are now trading 398% above that low price at $18.66 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.