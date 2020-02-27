Shares of Pdf Solutions Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PDFS, PLAB, CCMP, ENTG, BRKS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Pdf Solutions ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Following is Photronics Inc with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%. Cabot Microelec ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%.

Entegris Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%, and Brooks Automatio rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pdf Solutions and will alert subscribers who have PDFS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.