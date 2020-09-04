Shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PBF , PSX , MPC , CVI , VLO )

We looked at the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks first with a gain of 9.93%; Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) ranks second with a gain of 8.65%; and Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) ranks third with a gain of 7.73%.

Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI ) follows with a gain of 7.64% and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.48%.

