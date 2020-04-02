Shares of Paypal Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (PYPL, V, MA, GPN, BKI)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Paypal Holdings ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 20.3%. Following is Visa Inc-Class A with a future earnings growth of 17.2%. Mastercard Inc-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.1%.

Global Payments follows with a future earnings growth of 15.7%, and Black Knight Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paypal Holdings and will alert subscribers who have PYPL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.