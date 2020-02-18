Shares of Paycom Software Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (PAYC , INTU , NUAN , ADBE , PEGA )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.67%; Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks second with a gain of 2.17%; and Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) follows with a gain of 1.29% and Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.24%.

