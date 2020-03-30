Shares of Patterson Cos Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (PDCO, HSIC, ABC, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Patterson Cos ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Henry Schein Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Amerisourceberge ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

