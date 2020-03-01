Shares of Parker Hannifin Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (PH , FLS , SWK , XYL , PNR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) ranks first with a gain of 1.92%; Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.83%; and Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.38%.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) follows with a gain of 1.35% and Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.20%.

