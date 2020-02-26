Shares of Park Electrochem Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, PLXS, FN, JBL, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Park Electrochem ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Plexus Corp with a an earnings yield of 3.9%. Fabrinet ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

Jabil Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.6%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

