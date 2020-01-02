Shares of Park Electrochem Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, JBL, IPGP, MEI, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 59.0%. Following is Jabil Inc with a projected earnings growth of 21.1%. Ipg Photonics ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 16.8%.

Methode Elec follows with a projected earnings growth of 12.5%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 11.4%.

