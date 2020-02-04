Shares of Park Electrochem Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, SANM, PLXS, TTMI, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 25.8%. Following is Sanmina Corp with a future earnings growth of 25.7%. Plexus Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 19.6%.

Ttm Technologies follows with a future earnings growth of 17.1%, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Benchmark Electr on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.45. Since that call, shares of Benchmark Electr have fallen 40.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.