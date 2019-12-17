Shares of Park Electrochem Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, PLXS, BHE, FN, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.96. Plexus Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.46. Benchmark Electr ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.50.

Fabrinet follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.38, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.84.

