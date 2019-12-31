Shares of Park Electrochem Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, TTMI, SANM, IPGP, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Park Electrochem ranks highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%. Following is Ttm Technologies with a EPS growth of 4,453.1%. Sanmina Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,723.2%.
Ipg Photonics follows with a EPS growth of 2,417.3%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.
