Shares of Park Electrochem Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, CTS, TTMI, SANM, JBL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 86.3%. Cts Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 52.2%. Ttm Technologies ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.5%.

Sanmina Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.1%, and Jabil Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Jabil Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Jabil Inc have risen 40.7%. We continue to monitor Jabil Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.