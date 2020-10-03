Shares of Paratek Pharmace Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PRTK, COLL, NEOS, TTPH, NKTR)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales growth.
Paratek Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,340,344.8%. Following is Collegium Pharma with a sales growth of 156,429.0%. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a sales growth of 17,330.1%.
Tetraphase Pharm follows with a sales growth of 8,787.2%, and Nektar Therapeut rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 8,600.0%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paratek Pharmace and will alert subscribers who have PRTK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales growth paratek pharmace collegium pharma neos therapeutic tetraphase pharm nektar therapeut