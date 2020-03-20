Shares of Pam Transport Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Trucking Industry (PTSI, LSTR, MRTN, JBHT, ODFL)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Pam Transport ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 806.5%. Landstar System is next with a EPS growth of 1,171.4%. Marten Transport ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,756.8%.
Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a EPS growth of 1,877.5%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,611.4%.
