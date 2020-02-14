Shares of Pacwest Bancorp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (PACW , SFNC , RF , ZION , HBAN )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW ) ranks first with a gain of 1.04%; Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.93%; and Regions Financia (NYSE:RF ) ranks third with a gain of 0.79%.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION ) follows with a gain of 0.72% and Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.71%.

