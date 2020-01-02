Shares of Paccar Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (PCAR, CMI, ALG, WNC, PLOW)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Paccar Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.5%. Cummins Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 5.7%. Alamo Group ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.2%.

Wabash National follows with a future earnings growth of 7.4%, and Douglas Dynamics rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.9%.

